"It was unexpected" - Bray Wyatt opens up on what The Undertaker whispered to him on WWE RAW XXX

Bray Wyatt has long been touted as WWE's answer to The Undertaker's absence.

At RAW XXX, the two supernatural beings shared the ring in an explosive segment. The Deadman donned his American Badass persona as he showed up on his motorcycle to confront LA Knight.

He caught the former NXT star for a Chokeslam but tossed him to Bray Wyatt, who dropped LA Knight with a Sister Abigail. Before exiting the ring, The Undertaker whispered something in the ear of the Eater of the Worlds. It has been a hot topic of discussion as to what was whispered in Bray's ear.

On the Out of Character podcast, Bray Wyatt was asked about that interaction. The former WWE Champion said the following:

"Everybody kind of can see it for what it was, right? And when something like that happens, like that's something that no-one can take away from me, that moment belongs to me. No one else in the world in the history of time ever gets to have that moment, no-one but me, right? So what he said was something that only I would have understood and something that only I would be able to appreciate for when and where it happened."

Bray Wyatt stated that he would cherish that moment forever.

"And it was something I never thought would come. But what he said exactly is between me and God, the devil and I could never, I'll never, never tell a soul, I'll go to my grave with it. But it was powerful, and it was unexpected, right? Very, very cool. Something I'll cherish the rest of my life. That's the segment I can watch back," Bray Wyatt said. (21:56 - 22:48)

Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker have faced each other in WWE before

In 2015, Bray Wyatt called himself the New Face of Fear in WWE. At Fastlane 2015, he emerged from a casket and challenged the Phenom to a match at WrestleMania 31.

The Wyatt Family leader came up short against Big Evil. That was not the end of their rivalry, as The Undertaker teamed up with Kane to take on the Wyatt Family at Survivor Series 2015. The Brothers of Destruction came out on top to wrap up the feud.

