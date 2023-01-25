4 fan theories on what The Undertaker said to Bray Wyatt at WWE RAW is XXX

At WWE RAW is XXX, The Undertaker seemingly passed the torch to Bray Wyatt in an exhilarating segment that shall live on in our memories forever. In his American Badass persona, Taker accepted LA Knight's open challenge. The bell tolled a few times, but Kid Rock's American Badass started playing as Big Evil rolled down the ramp on a Harley Davidson.

A confused Knight walked right into Big Evil's massive hands, setting him up for a massive Chokeslam. However, Taker passed the 40-year-old SmackDown Superstar to his former rival Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion hit his Royal Rumble opponent with Sister Abigail.

The Undertaker exited the ring, but before he did that, he whispered something in Wyatt's ear. WWE left fans guessing and they came up with some rather absurd theories. We inquired on Twitter and were delighted by the vast array of responses.

Here's a collection of 4 fan theories on what The Undertaker said to Bray Wyatt

#4 "This is your yard now" were the words whispered by The Undertaker

During his illustrious career, the ring was The Undertaker's yard, a playing ground where he took souls and dug holes. In 2017, Roman Reigns challenged The Deadman to take over his yard, and The Big Dog defeated him at WrestleMania 33. However, that didn't sit well with the fans, who heavily resented Reigns.

Fast forward to nearly six years later, Wyatt's unique, mystical and eerie character has caught on with the fans, who acknowledge and respect him. Many people feel that he is the modern-day version of Taker. Hence, one fan thought the seven-time World Champion emerged to put over the new Lord of Darkness.

The best way to do that was to pass on his yard to the former Universal Champion. As for the whispering, it may have been a little contradictory to Taker's ominous character.

#3. The Hall of Famer may have warned Wyatt that Vince McMahon was taking over creative

This one is on the borders of asinine, ludicrous humor, and actual unforeseen circumstances. Six months after a hush money scandal forced him into retirement, Vince McMahon returned to the company as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Although his role may be executive for now, many fans feel that the 77-year-old will soon take over creative control, overthrowing his son-in-law, Triple H. Hunter has done a tremendous job; one of his most significant successes was bringing back released superstars like Bray Wyatt.

A fan thought The Undertaker may have warned the New Face of Fear about an eventual creative takeover that would not be in his best interests. This was a clear shot at the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion's questionable booking under the Vince McMahon regime and their strained relationship.

#2. The Deadman wants Bray Wyatt to let The Fiend in

Since Bray Wyatt revealed himself as "The White Rabbit" last October, fans have been itching to see the return of The Fiend, Wyatt's infamous alter-ego that tormented and transformed all of his foes.

The mysterious Uncle Howdy berated the returning 35-year-old for sending The Fiend away. Howdy also claimed that the sadistic side of Wyatt was still pretty much alive within him, and a fan felt that The Undertaker, who himself has fought the former WWE Champion several times, felt the same.

With The Deadman character seemingly retired, as suggested by Taker showing up as The American Badass, a new ominous character is needed to haunt the roster. The veteran may feel that Wyatt's Fiend character might replace the void he left.

#1. The Undertaker told Wyatt – "They have Pringles in catering."

WWE fans love to get quite ridiculous with some theories, and The Undertaker's whispers were subject to their long-standing tendency. While most took a more serious take on the words by suggesting a "passing of the torch" moment, others took a more jovial stance.

One fan hilariously posited that Taker told Wyatt that they had Pringles in catering. Given the dark characters that were on-screen during the segment, this is borderline impossible. None of the men in the ring felt like they were in a jovial mood to crack jokes.

What do you think The Undertaker told Bray Wyatt at Raw XXX? Let us know in the comments section below.

