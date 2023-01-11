The Hurt Business was a powerful faction on WWE Monday Night RAW. The foursome dominated the scene between late 2020 and early 2021.

The WWE Universe has been receptive to the popular faction despite their split happening two years ago. At one point, all three active wrestlers in the stable held titles - Bobby Lashley was WWE Champion, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were the RAW Tag Team Champions.

On the January 9, 2023 episode of RAW, Bobby Lashley was reinstated in the company and he had MVP to thank for it. The latter approached The All Mighty to suggest a reunion of the once dominant faction.

"I'm trying to mend fences here, man. Mistakes were made. But you know how well this thing works when we're all on the same page and I'm trying to get us back to doing what we do best," MVP said to Bobby Lashley.

While Lashley rejected the offer, the backstage segment seemed more like the start of bigger things to come. MVP was last seen managing The Nigerian Giant Omos.

The wrestling world on Twitter was sent into a frenzy as they had been rallying for MVP and Lashley's faction to reunite for a long time. The slow-burn teasing was done to perfection on RAW. A feud against The Bloodline was also subtely hinted at. Who knows, maybe as soon as the Elimination Chamber premium live event in February?

It remains to be seen whether WWE will add Omos to the popular faction, but nevertheless, it is a great time to be a fan as reuniting The Hurt Business seems to be the direction the company is heading.

You can read more about Vince Russo talking about Bobby Lashley recruiting more members in The Hurt Business here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the NFL Playoffs begin this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

MVP turned on The All Mighty after the latter dropped the WWE Championship last year

On last night's RAW, Bobby Lashley addressed MVP's betrayal from last year and the former claimed he hasn't forgotten about it.

MVP has remained with Omos through thick and thin since the two joined forces, with The Nigerian Giant even picking up a massive win over The All Mighty at WrestleMania Backlash last year. The latter got his win back against both of them in a Handicap match at Hell in a Cell in June 2022.

Omos was last seen embroiled in a major feud with Braun Strowman. Meanwhile, MVP was recently seen on RAW alongside Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander backstage, where the trio were talking to Adam Pearce.

With the most recent turn of events, WWE may be looking to push The All Mighty to the maximum as his rumored third chapter with Brock Lesnar may take place at the Show of Shows in April this year.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : Would you like to see a feud between The Hurt Business and The Bloodline in the near future? Yes! Nope 0 votes