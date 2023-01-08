WWE veteran wants Bobby Lashley to recruit "new guys" for The Hurt Business (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that the only way The Hurt Business could work in WWE is if Bobby Lashley recruited new guys to the stable.

Last week, WWE dropped a hint about The Hurt Business possibly reassembling when Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP were spotted backstage talking to Adam Pearce. Since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Bobby Lashley return to the company and finally join forces with his stablemates.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained that it made no sense for Lashley to re-team with his former stablemates, who rarely win any matches. The veteran said he feels if WWE was adamant about having The Hurt Business back in shape or form, Bobby Lashley must recruit new guys.

"I'm gonna do what I did every time I wrote a wrestling show. I'm gonna put myself, as I'm writing this, in Bobby Lashley's shoes. 'Oh, The Hurt Business. Those guys have lost about 40 matches in a row; let me team back up with them.' Who would that? If anything, recruit new guys. Find new young studs. 'This should have been The Hurt Business. With those guys, it was all about them. These guys know it's all about me.' But to go back to the well, logically, it makes zero sense," said Vince Russo. [From 11:15 - 11:57]

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo is unhappy with Bobby Lashley's rumored character change in WWE

Elsewhere in the video, Vince Russo also slammed Triple H and WWE's creative team for the rumored Bobby Lashley heel turn. He went as far as to say that the current writers were unqualified for their jobs.

Furthermore, the former WWE writer added that HHH should find better people than him at booking and writing wrestling shows.

"I guess this is another Triple H idea. Triple H is changing Lashley's character again. These frickin' guys, they are not qualified for the position. I didn't even read the article because I don't care. How many character changes there are gonna be before you look in the mirror and say, 'you know what, man? I'm not really qualified to do this; there have been a lot more misses than hits. I really need to find someone who knows what they are doing,'" said Vince Russ0. [From 0:28 to 1:07]

Bobby Lashley has been absent from RAW since its December 12 episode, where he assaulted many officials in the show's closing moments. However, he's active on the live events circuit and could be back on TV anytime soon.

What do you make of Vince Russo's pitch for The Hurt Business? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes