61-year-old veteran says Triple H is not "qualified" for his current role in WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not in favor of WWE's rumored plans to repackage Bobby Lashley on RAW.

Although Lashley worked as a babyface for the last several months, he recently went berserk on RAW, resulting in Adam Pearce firing him. While Pearce later clarified that Bobby Lashley was no longer fired, he hasn't appeared on TV since. If recent reports are to be believed, it's all part of a plan to repackage Lashley.

It was reported that WWE wanted to bring back Bobby Lashley as a heel to continue his feud with Brock Lesnar. For those unaware, Lesnar defeated Lashley at Crown Jewel 2022 under controversial circumstances. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo expressed his displeasure with how WWE has handled Bobby Lashley's character.

The former writer blasted Triple H and RAW's creative team, saying they must have realized that they were not qualified for their positions. Russo added that The Game needs to find someone who could competently perform the job instead of him.

"Bro, I guess this is another Triple H idea. Triple H is changing Lashley's character again. Bro, these frickin' guys, bro, they are not qualified for the position. Bro, I didn't even read the article because I don't care. How many character changes there are gonna be before you look in the mirror and say, 'you know what, man? I'm not really qualified to do this; there have been a lot more misses than hits. I really need to find someone who knows what they are doing,'" said Vince Russ0 (0:28 - 1:07)

Check out the full video below:

Bobby Lashley is active on WWE's Live Events

Over the last two weeks, Lashley has performed on quite a few WWE Live Events. The former WWE Champion battled it out thrice with his former rival, Omos, besting him each time. Moreover, Bobby Lashley also faced Baron Corbin, picking up another victory. Though victories on Live Events don't add up to much, Lashley is gaining momentum for his impending return by raking up wins.

🕷🕹️Almighty Uce☝🏽🥇 @KingofIWC I think this Bobby Lashley “fired” storyline is gonna return to his feud with Brock Lesnar



He’s been enraged ever since he’s lost at crown Jewel and wants a rematch with Brock I think this Bobby Lashley “fired” storyline is gonna return to his feud with Brock LesnarHe’s been enraged ever since he’s lost at crown Jewel and wants a rematch with Brock https://t.co/zDljLtxaJ2

Plus, with Royal Rumble just around the horizon, it's safe to assume the company might reserve his return as a surprise for the Men's Rumble match. A possible face-off with Brock Lesnar, who's also expected to appear on the show, could set the stage for a decisive clash at WrestleMania 39.

Do you see Bobby Lashley returning at Royal Rumble 2023? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes