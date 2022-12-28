Former WWE Champion makes first appearance at the latest live event since being "fired"

The WWE Holiday Tour has had its fair share of surprises, including the return of Bobby Lashley, who was "fired" on RAW earlier this month.

Lashley has not been in the right head space since his loss against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. The former world champion has struggled to keep his emotions in check, often costing him big opportunities, including a shot at the United States Championship.

Earlier this month, a frustrated Bobby Lashley attacked crew members on RAW, forcing Adam Pearce to "fire him." A day later, the WWE official uploaded a video in which he confirmed that The All Mighty had been rescinded, and it was only a matter of time before he returned.

Lashley made his first appearance at the latest live event in Atlanta since the aforementioned incident. He locked horns with Omos and picked up a convincing victory to mark his in-ring return.

Interestingly, we saw MVP demand a meeting with Pearce on RAW, where he wanted to talk about Bobby Lashley. Many believed that the creative team was subtly teasing a potential reunion of Hurt Business on the red brand.

However, the two couldn't talk as Pearce had to take care of the mayhem created by Bloodline members attacking everyone on their way.

Seth Rollins competes in a massive Steel Cage Match at WWE Live Event

The show in Atlanta, Georgia, ended on a high note as the main event featured an epic title match. Seth Rollins challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship inside the Steel Cage.

The Architect was at his brutal best but couldn't dethrone the champion. While Theory retained his gold, Rollins managed to steal the show. Both superstars are expected to extend their feud on WWE RAW.

Rollins will challenge Theory for the United States Championship on RAW's first show in 2023. It will be exciting to see what's in store for their intense championship rivalry.

