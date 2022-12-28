WWE Live Event Results: Seth Rollins loses in Steel Cage match, Bray Wyatt beats former world champion once again (December 27, 2022)

WWE delivered an entertaining Live Event in Atlanta, Georgia, which featured top superstars from RAW and SmackDown.

The show's main event saw Seth Rollins challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match. The latter retained the gold, but The Architect stole the show with his performance.

The only other title match scheduled for the night kick-started the show. Becky Lynch challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, but their bout ended in no-contest following Bayley's interference.

Lynch and Belair came together to attack the Damage CTRL leader inside the ring.

Bray Wyatt competed in his second match since returning as he locked horns with Jinder Mahal. The former world champion suffered a loss as the crowd rallied behind Bray.

Kevin Owens joined forces with Braun Strowman and Ricochet to take on The Bloodline's Sami Zayn and The Usos. KO hit the Honorary Uce with a Stunner for the pinfall to seal the victory for his side.

What else happened at the WWE Live Event in Atlanta?

Before the aforementioned match featuring Kevin Owens, The Usos lost against Braun Strowman and Ricochet in a tag team match via DQ.

As per Wrestling Headlines, Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro) took on The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland) and picked up a big win.

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) and Madcap Moss defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) in a Six-Man Tag Team match.

Bobby Lashley returned to in-ring action after being "fired" on a previous episode of RAW and picked up a convincing win against Omos. Karrion Kross defeated Drew Gulak in a singles match to gain momentum before the weekly shows return later this week.

Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair reportedly received the biggest pop of the show.

Did you attend the Live Event in Atlanta? What was your favorite moment from the show? Sound off in the comments below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes