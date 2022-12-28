Watch: Minor botch in Bray Wyatt's entrance before his match against former WWE Champion at Live Event

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt wrestled his second match since returning to the company tonight. He defeated Jinder Mahal at the Supershow Live Event in Atlanta. The Eater of Worlds did have a minor stumble during his entrance, though.

Usually a seamless and menacing walk to the ring, Wyatt tripped as he made his way out to the WWE Live Event this time. It may have been because of a minor staging botch.

However, he quickly regained his footing before facing Mahal for the second night in a row following their match at the Madison Square Garden Live Event on December 26.

Multiple Twitter users at the untelevised Atlanta Supershow posted his entrance from it, including Duke Korey. Check it out below:

Bray Wyatt looked a little emotional after defeating Jinder Mahal. He posed for the crowd, who gave him quite the reception upon his victory. Check out the clip below:

While he is back in the ring, Wyatt is yet to have a televised match in his current WWE run. His most recent one remains The Fiend's baffling defeat to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

WWE has seemingly confirmed Bray Wyatt's first televised match since his return

Several fans have been eagerly waiting for Wyatt's in-ring return, so it's natural that some would be disappointed that it came in a non-televised setting. However, it seems like his first televised match since coming back at Extreme Rules 2022 is set in stone.

WWE's official YouTube channel has been running ads for a 'Pitch Black Match' at Royal Rumble 2023. This new match concept was reportedly discussed, with Bray Wyatt likely to be involved.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps On WWE’s official YouTube channel they are running ads for a ‘pitch black match’ at the Royal Rumble PPV next month.



This presumably would be related to Bray Wyatt. On WWE’s official YouTube channel they are running ads for a ‘pitch black match’ at the Royal Rumble PPV next month.This presumably would be related to Bray Wyatt. https://t.co/mBUmnySM51

The former Universal Champion is currently feuding with LA Knight. A match between them looks set to happen at the Royal Rumble premium live event, likely under the new stipulation.

It will be interesting to see how the advertised Pitch Black Match unfolds between Wyatt and Knight.

