WWE's official YouTube channel is currently running ads for a 'Pitch Black Match' at the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE, possibly involving Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt made his big WWE return at the Extreme Rules 2022 PLE and the former WWE Champion is yet to step back into the ring. However, Wyatt has been feuding with LA Knight on WWE SmackDown for a while now. Last month, WrestlingNewsCo reported that a pitch was made within WWE for a 'Pitch Black Match' at Royal Rumble 2023. A source in WWE believes that the match in question was being pitched for Wyatt.

Now, WWE has seemingly confirmed this match by running ads about the same on its official YouTube channel. The following video shows the advert in question, with a tagline of "Anything can happen."

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps On WWE’s official YouTube channel they are running ads for a ‘pitch black match’ at the Royal Rumble PPV next month.



This presumably would be related to Bray Wyatt. On WWE’s official YouTube channel they are running ads for a ‘pitch black match’ at the Royal Rumble PPV next month.This presumably would be related to Bray Wyatt. https://t.co/mBUmnySM51

How did fans react to WWE's advert for a 'Pitch Black Match' possibly involving Bray Wyatt?

Wyatt will likely take on LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Fans have been patiently waiting for Wyatt to finally wrestle a match. Check out some of the reactions to WWE's running ads for the 'Pitch Black Match,' below:

The Bray Wyatt/LA Knight storyline on WWE SmackDown has left many fans intrigued. However, some fans aren't happy with the storyline being stretched for weeks on end without a payoff in sight. Legendary manager Dutch Mantell seemed impressed with the duo's work, though. Check out what he said while talking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"So, this angle, this little slant to it that they've done, is working, and they are not throwing it off at all once. That's the key to wrestling. What do you think they are going to do now? Where do you think they'll go? But they've got my attention wherever they go. I guess I'll go with them."

WWE's ads for a 'Pitch Black Match' have raised the hopes of fans and only time will tell if Triple H manages to pull it off.

Are you excited to see a 'Pitch Black Match' at Royal Rumble 2023?

