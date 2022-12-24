Roman Reigns and the Bloodline kicked off SmackDown, and Paul Heyman got on the mic. He introduced the team and reminded us that the Usos would defend their title against Hit Row tonight while Solo Sikoa will take on Sheamus.

Roman Reigns took the mic and asked Sami what was up with him. Sami said he had been looking for a family that respected him and finally found that with the Bloodline.

Still, Sami said that he wasn't happy since Kevin Owens ruined his dream last week.

Zayn said he would destroy John Cena and Kevin Owens next week with the help of Roman Reigns.

WWE SmackDown Results (December 23, 2022): The Usos (c) vs. Hit Row - Undisputed Tag Title match

Adonis and Jey kicked off the match, and the challengers managed to isolate Jey in the ring for a bit, but Jimmy snuck in a tag and took control. He got a big DDT off a counter before Adonis returned and got a big crossbody for a near fall.

Jimmy hit Ashante with a superkick, sending him outside before Top Dolla tried to lift both Usos and pulled a Rick Boogs - which is to say his legs gave way. Dolla ate the double Superkicks and a 1D before the Usos picked up the win.

Result: The Usos def. Hit Row to retain the Undisputed Tag Titles

Grade: B

Gauntlet Match on WWE SmackDown

Emma and Xia Li kicked off the match, and Emma was in control early on before Xia came in with a spinning kick early on and took her down for the quick pin.

Tegan Nox was out next, and she got a big front-face slam before taking out Li in the corner.

Li kicked Nox into the ring post a few times before taking her down as well with a kick to the back of the head.

Raquel Rodriguez was out next and was sent out of the ring before attacking her injured arm.

Raquel got a big suplex before dodging the spin kick and getting a powerbomb for the pin.

Liv Morgan was next to join the match, and she got caught off a big dive before she reversed a powerbomb into a rollup.

Liv got a standing sleeper hold before Raquel turned it into a slam. Liv stomped on Raquel's injured arm before getting a near fall.

Morgan locked in the rings of Saturn, but it was broken before Raquel hit a fallaway slam.

Raquel blocked the Oblivion and got the Texana Bomb before taking Morgan out for good. Sonya Deville was in next and went after Raquel's arm right away before getting a big knee to the face.

Sonya Deville was on the apron and sent Raquel's arm into the ring post. Raquel broke free from a hold and hit another Texana Bomb on Deville for the pin.

After the match, Ronda Rousey came out and said that there was one more entry in the match, Shayna Baszler.

Baszler immediately went after Raquel's arm and tore the cast off. Somehow, while Baszler was showing the cast off, Rodriguez came in from behind and rolled up Baszler for the win!

Result: Raquel Rodriguez won the gauntlet match and will face Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Title

Grade: A

Bray Wyatt was out next and said that LA Knight owed him an apology. He said he was never Uncle Howdy before suddenly falling in the ring and attacking a cameraman.

People came to stop the attack, and we headed for a break right away as the brawl subsided on SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza on WWE SmackDown

Mysterio was in control early on and sent Garza into the corner before peppering him with strikes. Karrion Kross and Scarlett were out to watch the match from the stands.

Garza used the distraction to get in control and took down Mysterio before trying for the 619 on the WWE legend. Mysterio got a 619 of his own off the counter, followed by a big springboard DDT before picking up the win.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Angel Garza

Grade: C

Emma fought with Scarlett backstage and slapped her before Kross threatened her, and they walked off.

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Imperium - Miracle on 34th Street Fight on WWE SmackDown

Braun and Ricochet got in control early on, and Strowman tossed Vinci and Kaiser on either side of the ring. Kaiser took out Ricochet before Imperium tried to team up on Strowman, but they were thrown outside before Ricochet came in with a dive.

After the break, Ricochet and Strowman were attacked with steel chairs and kendo sticks. Strowman came back with big kicks and tossed Imperium into the Christmas trees on the stage.

Vinci was cut open on his cheek, and they unwrapped a large human-sized gift box, and out came a ballerina. The New Day came out of another box, dressed as toy soldier nutcrackers, before Strowman came back and ran through Imperium, taking them down.

Ricochet was down at ringside, and Strowman helped him up before ring announcer Samantha Irving, Ricochet's real-life girlfriend, gave him a kiss, reviving the Superstar.

Kaiser was sent through a table full of snacks before Ricochet hit a big dive off Strowman's shoulders and hit a big dive on Vinci in the ring, getting the win.

Result: Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Imperium on SmackDown

Grade: B+

Episode rating: A-

We got a big title match to kick things off on SmackDown tonight, as well as a Gauntlet match and Street Fight as we closed out the second last SmackDown of 2022. We wish you Happy Holiday and a very Merry Christmas!

