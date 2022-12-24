Create

The Usos retain tag titles against recently re-hired faction on WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Dec 24, 2022 07:38 AM IST
The Usos
The Usos have been Tag Champs for over 500 days

The Usos successfully retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Hit Row tonight on SmackDown.

Last week on the blue brand, Hit Row earned an opportunity to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Championship after defeating Legado Del Fantasma and Viking Raiders in a triple-threat match.

#HitRow challenges the @WWEUsos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles TONIGHT on #SmackDown 📺 8/7c @FOXTV https://t.co/WZQkJCZ5ct

The tag team title match marked Hit Row's first title shot on the main roster. The two teams engaged in a quick match. The Uso dominated in the start by picking apart Top Dolla. However, Hit Row mounted a comeback and even came close to defeating the tag champs.

However, one mistake from Top Dolla ensured Jimmy and Jey Uso retained their titles. During the match's closing moments, He tried to show off his strength by picking up both of them, but his leg buckled.

This allowed Jimmy and Jey Uso to hit a double superkick before hitting the 1D for the win.

☝️☝️☝️#AndStill the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, the @WWEUsos!#SmackDown https://t.co/5CUxaQdTiI

This is yet another title retention for The Usos. There's no doubt that Jimmy and Jey are building a massive legacy in WWE. We will have to wait and see who will eventually be able to dethrone them.

What did you make of Hit Row's first title shot on the main roster? Let us know in the comments section.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...