The Usos retain tag titles against recently re-hired faction on WWE SmackDown

The Usos successfully retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Hit Row tonight on SmackDown.

Last week on the blue brand, Hit Row earned an opportunity to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Championship after defeating Legado Del Fantasma and Viking Raiders in a triple-threat match.

The tag team title match marked Hit Row's first title shot on the main roster. The two teams engaged in a quick match. The Uso dominated in the start by picking apart Top Dolla. However, Hit Row mounted a comeback and even came close to defeating the tag champs.

However, one mistake from Top Dolla ensured Jimmy and Jey Uso retained their titles. During the match's closing moments, He tried to show off his strength by picking up both of them, but his leg buckled.

This allowed Jimmy and Jey Uso to hit a double superkick before hitting the 1D for the win.

This is yet another title retention for The Usos. There's no doubt that Jimmy and Jey are building a massive legacy in WWE. We will have to wait and see who will eventually be able to dethrone them.

