Bloodline member Sami Zayn sent a stern warning to John Cena and Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown ahead of their clash next week.

Last week on the blue brand, it was announced that John Cena would be making his return to SmackDown to team up with Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. Following the announcement, The Bloodline went to RAW to send a message to KO by destroying the entire locker room.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown opened with the villainous faction sending a clear message to their opponents. During the segment, Reigns said that he will smash Owens and Cena next week while also stating that he made millions of dollars whooping The Prizefighter and the 16-time world champion.

He then asked a visibly irritated Sami Zayn what was on his mind. Zayn said that he should've been on top of the world last week, but he wasn't because of his former best friend. He then continued to say that although everybody loves him now, he still isn't on top of the world because of a black cloud called Kevin Owens.

The Honorary Uce then warned Owens and Cena that they are going to be ripped apart and smashed next week on SmackDown.

The rivalry between Owens, Cena, and The Bloodline seems to be heating up. Zayn also seems to be playing a pivotal role in making the feud more enthralling.

Who do you think will win next week? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes