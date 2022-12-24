Bray Wyatt has mental breakdown on SmackDown and attacks unexpected person (VIDEO)

Bray Wyatt came out this week on SmackDown to react to the aftermath of the Uncle Howdy reveal last week. While he acknowledged that many thought he was Howdy, he confirmed that he wasn't.

However, that wasn't the highlight of the segment. It was the way everything ended and the person he attacked.

WWE has been taking a slow-and-steady approach with Bray Wyatt, as he has not wrestled since WrestleMania 37. He is currently in a feud with LA Knight, who called him out last week, believing Uncle Howdy and him to be the same.

However, last week, as Knight attacked Bray Wyatt on SmackDown, Uncle Howdy was revealed to be a separate entity. Wyatt cut another great promo this week, and as he was addressing Uncle Howdy, he lost his train of thought.

Things only went spiraling downwards before he outright snapped and assaulted the cameraman. You can watch his mental breakdown below:

It fits in well with his character, as he declared early on that he would do horrible things on his journey and wouldn't apologize for it.

It will be interesting to see how LA Knight responds to this on the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 next week.

