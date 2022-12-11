WWE Veteran says LA Knight and Bray Wyatt have "got his attention" after what happened on this week's SmackDown (Exclusive)

LA Knight has seemingly profited from Triple H coming to power, as the former NXT star is currently in a storyline with a top superstar in Bray Wyatt. The unique pairing has captured the audience's imagination with a compelling narrative, and Dutch Mantell admitted that he was a fan of the new SmackDown feud.

LA Knight has been the victim of multiple blindsided attacks over the past few weeks, and he was adamant about finding the culprit in the latest episode of SmackDown. Knight reviewed footage of the attacks for clues regarding the attacker and noticed Uncle Howdy's mask in every clip.

The 40-year-old star's night didn't look like it ended well as Uncle Howdy made his first in-person appearance on the blue brand. The mysterious personality was seen in the locker room with Knight before the segment abruptly ended with a commercial beak.

While multiple theories are doing the rounds regarding Knight's whereabouts, Dutch Mantell liked WWE's slow-burn approach and admitted that the superstars involved had grabbed his attention.

The legendary manager is eager to see how the storyline unfolds, as he revealed below on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"So, this angle, this little slant to it that they've done, is working, and they are not throwing it off at all once. That's the key to wrestling. What do you think they are going to do now? Where do you think they'll go? But they've got my attention wherever they go. I guess I'll go with them." [36:31 - 37:00]

He has a presence: Dutch Mantell is impressed by LA Knight's promo work

The former IMPACT Wrestling star's main roster run began rather interestingly as he debuted as Max Dupri, the manager of Maximum Male Models. While the group is now under different leadership, LA Knight has been given a chance to showcase his true potential as a singles talent.

Knight's promos have been particularly met with universal praise, as Dutch Mantell was also a fan of the superstar's delivery on the microphone.

The WWE veteran said Knight had the charisma to carry segments and felt he was the only positive to come out of Maximum Male Models. Mantell added:

"When I said earlier when he came out there with the models of what? Maximum Male Models; dead on arrival. It was. But LA Knight, by himself, he can talk a little bit. He has a presence, and you notice it." [36:00 - 36:40]

