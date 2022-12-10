Unexpected debut, long-overdue heel turn - 5 Things that could have happened to LA Knight on WWE SmackDown 

The feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight has reached new levels on WWE SmackDown and it appears that this week he could have done real damage to the former NXT Superstar.

After weeks of being attacked backstage and found by WWE's production staff and officials, LA Knight took the fight to Bray Wyatt and seemingly went to meet him in his locker room. This came after a stark warning from Uncle Howdy, and after the lights went out and Knight let out a scream, he wasn't seen again.

Here are just five things that could have happened to LA Knight on WWE SmackDown.

#5. LA Knight set this all up to make Bray Wyatt look like he's crazy

LA Knight has been under attack for several weeks and Bray Wyatt himself has claimed that he isn't the person behind these assaults. The former WWE Champion had an altercation with Knight where he slapped Wyatt across the face before the attacks began, but that doesn't mean that Wyatt is definitely the man behind the attacks.

Knight is known to be the kind of person who would fake these attacks, which makes it possible that he could be behind all of these assaults or he could be working with Uncle Howdy to help Wyatt lose his mind.

#4. Bray Wyatt doesn't know it is him who is attacking LA Knight

Bray Wyatt has multiple personalities as has been made evidently clear, but it's unknown as to how he unlocks these different sides of himself and whether or not they are able to communicate. When he was The Fiend, it appeared as though his personalities were aware of each other.

It could be that when LA Knight slapped Wyatt a few weeks ago, he unlocked another side of his personality, a Jekyll and Hyde if you will, which now allows the former WWE Champion's alter-ego to attack him without Wyatt knowing. This would explain why Wyatt wasn't aware that it was him behind the attacks and him being the man behind the assault last night on WWE SmackDown.

#3. Uncle Howdy sent one of Wyatt's puppets to deal with LA Knight

Uncle Howdy seems to be gaslighting Bray Wyatt to the point where he will accept that he has to become The Fiend again. This could mean that Wyatt is telling the truth about not being the man attacking Knight since the WWE Universe has only seen Uncle Howdy's mask in the locations of the assault.

This means that Uncle Howdy could have sent one of the puppets to attack Knight, which could then lead to the debut of one of the Firefly Fun House members that was unveiled back at Extreme Rules.

#2. LA Knight was taken by Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

While there are many different scenarios and potential layers to this storyline, there is also the chance that Bray Wyatt was actually the one who attacked LA Knight and he is petty enough to continue this storyline because he was slapped.

Last night on SmackDown, Knight was in his locker room, so it makes sense for Wyatt to have returned and been mad about him breaching his privacy. The cameras didn't return to LA Knight following the assault, which means that he's either been badly attacked this time or he's been kidnapped by Wyatt in order to teach him a much stronger lesson.

#1. LA Knight was kidnapped by Uncle Howdy on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe didn't see who attacked LA Knight last night on WWE SmackDown, which means that it's possible that it was Uncle Howdy in his mask who led the attack and has now kidnapped Knight. This could then lead to the WWE Universe seeing Uncle Howdy on-screen for the first time as he tries to use Knight as a pawn to turn Bray back into The Fiend.

Interestingly, it's not yet known what exactly Uncle Howdy actually achieves or gains from Bray Wyatt turning heel.

Do you know what happened to LA Knight on WWE SmackDown? Have your say in the comments section below...

