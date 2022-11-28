Bray Wyatt could be involved in unique match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 - Reports 

Royal Rumble is now the next Premium Live Event for WWE, and it appears that there are already some interesting rumors, including a potential match for Bray Wyatt.

WrestlingNews.co is now reporting that there are plans for Bray Wyatt to be part of a "Pitch Black" match, which could tie in with his current feud with LA Knight.

Wyatt has claimed that he isn't the man attacking Knight, who has now been taken out twice on SmackDown following his altercation with the returning star.

It's assumed that a Pitch Black match will be similar to a lights-out match, allowing Wyatt to continue to wrestle with his own unique lighting. The report notes that WWE is trying hard not to overexpose the former Champion in the ring.

"The source said that they are being careful not to overexpose Bray in the ring because they want everything he does to feel extra special." via WrestlingNews.co

This will be Wyatt's first match since WrestleMania 37, where he lost to Randy Orton.

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled a match since returning to WWE

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules at the beginning of October. He has since picked up a feud with LA Knight, and whilst the two men have got physical and exchanged slaps, he is yet to have a sanctioned match.

During his first stint with the company, Wyatt was seen as someone who was a much better talker than a wrestler. Whilst he does have skills in the ring, his mic work is what many fans find the most entertaining.

WWE appears to be making his current storyline suit him since he hasn't wrestled and has instead been able to build his new character based on promos.

