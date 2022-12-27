WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt makes his in-ring return against former world champion at MSG Live Event

Bray Wyatt has finally competed in a WWE match since his return to the company, but it was shockingly scheduled for a Live Event.

The former Universal Champion last competed in a WWE match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. The company then released Bray Wyatt as part of budget cuts in July 2021.

He made an epic return at Extreme Rules this year before turning into one of the most interesting characters on SmackDown.

Over the last few weeks, Bray Wyatt has been involved in a feud with LA Knight, but his first match since his return was surprisingly against Jinder Mahal in a live event at Madison Square Garden.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



He defeated Jinder Mahal.



📸:



Bray Wyatt returned to the ring tonight at #WWEMSG for first time since April 2021.He defeated Jinder Mahal.📸: @wallflowerperry Bray Wyatt returned to the ring tonight at #WWEMSG for first time since April 2021. He defeated Jinder Mahal. 📸: @wallflowerperry https://t.co/Ary4OOmPf3

The crowd erupted with pop once Bray Wyatt made his way to the squared circle, where he crossed paths with Mahal. The two superstars then locked horns in a decent bout that eventually ended with Bray picking up a victory.

Bray Wyatt only recently introduced the WWE Universe to his ally, Uncle Howdy. Since his return, the former Universal Champion has insisted that he has no involvement in the ill-treatment received by LA Knight, but the latter refused to believe his story.

That was until Uncle Howdy made a live appearance on SmackDown.

However, just when it started to seem like Bray Wyatt's alter ego was the only evil part of his gimmick, the former Universal Champion attacked a cameraman on SmackDown to confuse everyone.

It will be interesting to see what's in store for the popular star on the blue brand this week.

Did you attend the Madison Square Garden live event? Sound off in the comments below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes