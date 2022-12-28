[Photo] WWE fan trolls Bayley with a hilarious sign at live event

A member of the WWE Universe trolled Bayley with a hilarious sign at a live event tonight in Atlanta, Georgia.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair squared off against Becky Lynch at the WWE Live Event tonight. The EST and The Man have had a rivalry in the past but patched things up following Bianca's victory at SummerSlam earlier this year.

At the premium live event, Damage CTRL made its debut and surrounded Bianca in the ring. Becky turned babyface and stood by Belair's side as the stable retreated.

The Role Model is apparently still annoyed with Becky and Bianca as she interfered in their match tonight. Bianca and Becky sent her out of the ring, and a fan captured a wonderful photograph.

In the image, Bayley is seen recovering on the entrance ramp as a member of the WWE Universe holds up a "Bayley = Karen" sign behind her.

As per Wikipedia, Karen is slang for "a white woman perceived as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal."

Former WWE writer says Bayley should have been a "Karen"

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently poked fun at Bayley's gimmick and referred to her as a "typical Karen."

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed the company missed the mark with Bayley because they didn't play into her being a Karen on television.

"Bro, she should have been a Karen! They so missed the boat on it! Like, how do you not look at her? That she is a typical Karen. She would have gotten so much (heat). How do you miss that, bro? That's what they should have done!" [56:00 onwards]

Bayley and Becky Lynch recently missed out on becoming the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship. Bianca is scheduled to defend the title against Alexa Bliss on the January 2nd edition of RAW.

Time will tell when The Role Model and The Man get another opportunity at a championship.

Do you enjoy Bayley's character or think it is time for a change? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

