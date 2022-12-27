"She is a typical Karen" - WWE has given Bayley the wrong character, claims veteran (Exclusive)

Bayley has had her fair share of character changes since making her WWE debut in 2012. During this week's Legion of RAW episode, Vince Russo said that WWE seems to have missed an opportunity by not giving her a complete "Karen" gimmick.

For those who aren't aware, Karen is a slang term for women "perceived as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal." It is pretty popular in meme culture, and Vince Russo believes Bayley ticked all the boxes to be a "typical Karen" in the kayfabe world of wrestling.

While The Role Model is already considered one of the finest heels in women's wrestling, Russo explained how she could have gotten even more heat from the audience, as you can view below on this week's Legion of RAW:

"Bro, she should have been a Karen! They so missed the boat on it! Like, how do you not look at her? That she is a typical Karen. She would have gotten so much (heat). How do you miss that, bro? That's what they should have done!" [56:00 onwards]

The former WWE writer was visibly fascinated by the idea of Bayley playing the role of a 'Karen' on TV and proposed a few hilarious ideas for the angle.

Vince Russo claimed that WWE could have had a year's worth of YouTube content by filming the daily activities of 'Karen' Bayley. The former women's champion has already proven to be a versatile performer and would have no problem portraying a different persona.

Russo continued:

"Just follow her into apartment stores and her getting coffee at Starbucks, a cop giving her a parking ticket. Like, oh my god! Come on, man! Her just telling everybody, 'I'm Bayley; don't you know who I am?' I mean, tremendous, man! You could spend 24 hours, a straight day, on YouTube with Karen videos. All they need to do is stage the ones that are on YouTube. There is a year of content! She looks like a Karen too!"

Bayley is looking forward to an eventful 2023

After spending more than a year on the sidelines due to a knee injury, the former SmackDown Women's Champion returned at SummerSlam 2020 along with a new faction featuring IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Damage CTRL has received a lot of time on WWE programming as the group has been amongst the most prominent female storylines in the company. The 33-year-old star was unable to capture the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair during their feud and has since transitioned to a rivalry with Becky Lynch.

Bayley picked up a massive win over Big Time Becks on the last live episode of RAW on December 19th and, as evident from her tweet above, hopes to have a dominant 2023 with her stablemates.

Have you enjoyed her work since returning to WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes