Triple H reportedly set to repackage former WWE Champion 

Chief Content Officer Triple H has made several alterations to WWE programming since taking over the company's creative responsibilities. As per the latest reports, one of the changes in the near future could include repackaging former WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty has been presented as an unstoppable force under Triple H's regime. He even took Brock Lesnar to his limits during their match at Crown Jewel and had the last laugh after the bout despite suffering a loss. He was also in the reckoning for the United States Title in a feud against Seth Rollins.

Lashley is currently on the sidelines after being fired by Adam Pearce a few weeks ago. The RAW Superstar lost his temper and put his hands on multiple WWE officials, which led to Pearce firing him. He has, however, competed on the live circuit during the recent Holiday Tour house shows, and Pearce has made it clear that Lashley was not fired.

The former WWE Champion could return to TV programming with a different attitude. As per the latest reports from PWInsider, there have been discussions about turning Bobby Lashley heel.

It remains to be seen how The All Mighty will fare as a heel after being well-received by fans as a babyface. However, following some vicious attacks on Mustafa Ali and Rollins, it can be argued that Lashley has been teasing a heel turn for a while.

Triple H could bring back a popular WWE faction

Reports of Bobby Lashley's heel turn have come to light after The Hurt Business' reunion tease on RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand saw MVP talking with former group members Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin backstage during Damage CTRL's walk to the ring. Adam Pearce was also present with the trio, as they were seen having a serious discussion backstage.

MVP was instrumental in the heel faction's first run, and if Monday's segment is anything to go by, the group could be back together soon.

However, it should be noted that MVP and Bobby Lashley have been rivals in the recent past after the veteran betrayed The All Mighty to side with Omos. If the former WWE Champion is to side with The Hurt Business once again, he will have to forget his past relations with the Nigerian Giant.

There's also the possibility of Omos replacing Lashley in the group and becoming the focal point. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for them.

What do you make Triple H turning Bobby Lashley heel and reuniting The Hurt Business? Let us know in the comments section below.

