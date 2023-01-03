WWE teases reunion of major faction after nearly 2 years to take on The Bloodline on RAW

The Bloodline has undoubtedly been WWE's most dominant faction in a very long time. While there have been dominant factions in the last 20+ years, few have had the longevity that The Bloodline has had. We have seen many groups try to take them on only to fail. Adam Pearce was spotted backstage on RAW discussing things with a WWE legend, and a big reunion was teased nearly two years later.

The legend in question is MVP, and the faction in question is none other than The Hurt Business.

As Damage CTRL made their way to the ring, fans saw him talking to Adam Pearce, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander in the background.

It was interesting to be spotted, and it's clear that it's a tease for The Hurt Business vs. The Bloodline. Adam Pearce has had his hands full from the beginning, with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn wreaking havoc on Monday Night RAW.

Perhaps this is a way to bring order to the red brand. It's also interesting to note that it wasn't too long ago when Adam Pearce declared it was a matter of "when" Bobby Lashley returned and not "if" he returned.

What's also interesting is that Omos and MVP never had an official breakup on-screen, so could The Hurt Business get a fifth member? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes