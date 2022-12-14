“Bobby Lashley is not fired” - WWE official contradicts decision made on RAW

It seems that Bobby Lashley's termination from WWE on Monday Night RAW was hastily handled.

Last night during the closing segments of RAW, Adam Pearce fired Bobby Lashley. But this afternoon, it appears the WWE Official has changed his tune. Pearce took to social media this afternoon to announce that Lashley has not been fired but there will still be consequences for his actions when the two men meet later this week.

"Good afternoon. I'd like to address what happened last night to end Monday Night RAW between myself and Bobby Lashley," Adam Pearce began. "First and foremost, despite what I said last night, Bobby Lashley is not fired. That said, Bobby has repeatedly crossed the line last night, physically accosting two referees and putting his hands on me. Not to mention spearing WWE Official Pete Williams last week. All of that behavior is unacceptable. All of it will be addressed, and it will have repercussions."

What changed in the storyline between Adam Pearce and Bobby Lashley?

Adam Pearce also took the opportunity to apologize to the WWE Universe for his actions and revealed he'll be meeting with Lashley later in the week to discuss the ramifications of his actions.

"But despite that, I feel like I need to apologize to the WWE Universe for the way I conducted myself in the heat of the moment," Adam Pearce continued. "I allowed emotion to get better me. And frankly, I said some things I shouldn't have. And I want you to know that I regret that. Bobby and I are going to be later this week man to man we're going to discuss the ramifications of what he's done. And more importantly, how we can move forward and do business together with respect like we always have up to now. Again, I formally rescind Bobby Lashley's termination, and I sincerely apologize for my part in escalating an already volatile situation."

It's unknown where the storyline between Pearce and Lashley is heading next, but it's clear something has changed since last night for this statement to be issued this afternoon.

What do you make of this Adam Pearce backtrack? Do you believe he and The All Mighty can get back on the same page? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : Should Adam Pearce have fired Bobby Lashley from WWE? Yes No 0 votes