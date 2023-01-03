5 Directions for The Hurt Business on WWE RAW: Bobby Lashley gets back on track, The Bloodline meets their match

WWE has been teasing a potential reunion for The Hurt Business for some time now and there was another hint dropped on the latest episode of RAW. While Damage CTRL was shown walking backstage, WWE official Adam Pearce was seen conversing with former Hurt Business members Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP.

Adam Pearce recently fired Bobby Lashley but quickly reinstated him. If The Hurt Business were to reunite on WWE RAW, they would be a force to be reckoned with.

Listed below are five directions for The Hurt Business if they were to reunite on WWE RAW.

#5. Bobby Lashley could challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, especially with The Bloodline protecting him at all costs. Bobby Lashley has the skill to go one-on-one with The Tribal Chief, but no man can defeat The Bloodline alone.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are wrestling veterans who could give Jimmy and Jey Uso a fight. MVP has the wisdom to have Lashley prepared for Paul Heyman's antics. The Hurt Business reuniting would instantly be a huge boost for Bobby Lashley when he returns to the red brand.

#4. The Hurt Business could win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Xavier Woods wouldn't mind seeing The Hurt Business versus The New Day again

The Usos recently broke New Day's record as the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history. Jimmy and Jey have been dominant since joining The Bloodline but seem to be beatable when someone from the family isn't ringside.

If Bobby Lashley were ringside for The Usos versus Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, it would be an absolute game-changer. The Bloodline is used to having an advantage at ringside, but that would go out the window if The All Mighty was there supporting The Hurt Business.

#3. The Hurt Business may be required to get Bobby Lashley back on track

"𝗜'𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲."

- Lashley on the Hurt Business

(Busted Open)



- Lashley on the Hurt Business

(Busted Open) “𝗜’𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲.”- Lashley on the Hurt Business (Busted Open) https://t.co/LhhvXflwkO

Bobby Lashley has developed a bit of a temper lately, and it briefly cost him his job. His poor attitude after losses resulted in The All Mighty regularly shouting at officials and occasionally putting his hands on them.

Lashley shoved Adam Pearce into a barricade after losing his opportunity at the United States Championship, and the WWE official had no choice but to fire him.

Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed, and The All Mighty was reinstated. Perhaps Adam Pearce only rehired Bobby Lashley on the condition that he reunites with The Hurt Business. Pearce could have been telling MVP, Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin that Bobby Lashley is their responsibility when he returns.

#2. Bobby Lashley wins the United States Championship once again

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Achieved a feat of having brought back prestige, value & relevance to the title whilst putting on a catalogue of bangers in the 100 day period of this run.



He is amazing Taking a moment to appreciate Bobby Lashley’s run as WWE United States Champion this year.Achieved a feat of having brought back prestige, value & relevance to the title whilst putting on a catalogue of bangers in the 100 day period of this run.He is amazing Taking a moment to appreciate Bobby Lashley’s run as WWE United States Champion this year.Achieved a feat of having brought back prestige, value & relevance to the title whilst putting on a catalogue of bangers in the 100 day period of this run.He is amazing 👏👏👏 https://t.co/RVmgVPeCU8

Despite having one of the best years of his career, Lashley had some bad luck in 2022 as well. He lost the United States Championship to Seth Rollins after getting attacked by Brock Lesnar.

At WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Bobby Lashley once again had some terrible luck in the Triple Threat match for the United States Championship. Lashley leveled Rollins with a Spear, but Austin Theory happened to fall on top of The Visionary for the pinfall victory.

The Hurt Business could possibly reach out to Lashley and remind him that if it weren't for a couple of bad breaks, he would still be the United States Champion. With MVP's expert guidance, Lashley will be back in the hunt for the US Title in no time.

#1. The Hurt Business could feud with The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest are the wildly entertaining heel faction known as Judgment Day on RAW. The faction was founded by Edge, but they turned their back on The Rated R Superstar after Finn Balor joined.

The Hurt Business and Judgment Day would make for an entertaining rivalry because of how different both factions are. MVP would have plenty of material to work with if he were to ever cut a promo on Judgment Day during a potential rivalry.

Do you think The Hurt Business are slated to reunite? Let us know in the comments section below.

