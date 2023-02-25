Former WWE Champion issues a massive challenge to Gunther for WrestleMania 39

Gunther has remained a dominant superstar for the majority of 2022 upon winning the Intercontinental Championship on the blue brand from Ricochet in June last year. However, the Ring General's biggest challenge is around the corner as Drew McIntyre issues a challenge for the title at WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Gunther successfully moved from the developmental brand to WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 38 alongside Ludwig Kaiser. Nearly two months on the brand, he won the Intercontinental Championship and began one of the longest reigns of the 21st century for the title.

After defeating several former Intercontinental and world champions, the Ring General is left without an opponent for the biggest event of the year. Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, Drew McIntyre issued a massive challenge to the champion for WrestleMania 39.

"It's five weeks to WrestleMania. I want Gunther and I want the Intercontinental Championship," said McIntyre. [From 03:02 to 03:08]

It will be interesting to see if the Ring General will accept the Scottish Warrior's challenge for a showdown at WrestleMania 39.

Drew McIntyre has once pinned Gunther (aka Walter) in WWE

In 2019, WWE NXT was one of the hottest brands on the planet that had begun to overshadow the main roster. The company booked the brand to work with RAW and SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series.

Gunther (aka Walter) was with the developmental brand at the time and was featured as a member of Team NXT for the Men's Five-on-Five Elimination match. However, the bout didn't go in the Ring General's favor.

At the very beginning of the match, he was eliminated by RAW's Drew McIntyre, which enraged the fans as he was booked poorly. This was their last encounter in a normal bout on the main roster.

With the Scottish Warrior's recent challenge to the Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39, it will be interesting to see if the champion accepts it.

Do you want to see Drew McIntyre vs. the Ring General at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes