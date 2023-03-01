Who is the mastermind behind Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39? Identity potentially revealed

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos is set to take place for the very first time at WWE WrestleMania 39 following the most recent edition of RAW. This came as an unexpected turn of events, leaving many fans perplexed about this booking decision. A recent report has claimed that the mastermind behind this match is none other than Vince McMahon himself.

Vince McMahon stepped down as the chairman of WWE in 2022 after various allegations regarding sexual misconduct and the misappropriation of company funds to suppress his misdemeanors. However, the 77-year-old returned to the company in January 2023 and assumed control. Regardless, Triple H is widely believed to be still handling the creative process.

However, after Brock Lesnar vs. Omos was announced for the Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleVotes reported on Twitter that the idea was pushed through by Vince McMahon.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling (🙃🥸) Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through. I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling (🙃🥸) Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through. https://t.co/VpcdEFsLzJ

Vince McMahon's love for giant wrestlers is well-documented, so it is not entirely surprising to see this report. However, we will never know for sure unless there is some sort of official confirmation.

How was Brock Lesnar vs. Omos confirmed on WWE RAW?

Omos faced Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38, losing via pinfall in WWE for the first time. Shortly after, he aligned with MVP, the man who managed the Hurt Business previously and had turned on the All Mighty. The association helped the Nigerian giant avenge his loss at WrestleMania Backlash.

Since then, MVP has done a majority of Omos' bidding. They teamed up in a losing effort at Hell in a Cell 2022 against Bobby Lashley. MVP then went on to pick up a feud with Brock on a previous episode of RAW, where he presented the proposition of a Brock Lesnar vs. Omos clash to the former UFC star.

He ended up inviting the Beast Incarnate to the VIP Lounge on the latest edition of the Monday Night show. The former United States Champion was delighted when the 10-time WWE Champion accepted the challenge, making Brock Lesnar vs. Omos official for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

A few weeks ago, there was speculation that Intercontinental Champion Gunther was in line to face the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. This seems to have been put on hold for now, and fans have been left understandably disappointed. Regardless, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos is likely to be an old-school boss fight that will definitely be an intriguing clash of behemoths.

