"Triple H is Tony Khan's b**ch" - Twitter erupts after WWE announces controversial WrestleMania 39 match

Tony Khan and Triple H are the head bookers for AEW and WWE respectively. The Game took over the creative duties midway through 2022 and will get his first shot at booking WrestleMania in the coming months. One of the matches announced for the Showcase of the Immortals is Brock Lesnar vs Omos and fans have had their say on it.

On a previous episode of RAW, MVP challenged the Beast Incarnate to a match against Omos in Hollywood. On the latest edition of the red brand, the former UFC star accepted the challenge, and the match was made official during a segment involving Brock Lesnar and MVP.

Because Lesnar headlined WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Takes All match against Roman Reigns, facing a relatively inexperienced in-ring worker like Omos is considered a stepdown. Fans questioned Triple H's booking decisions, with some AEW fans claiming Tony Khan is far better as a booker.

TranquiloClubYT @TranquiloClubYT Forget AEW, ROH Khan washes this fraud Triple H Forget AEW, ROH Khan washes this fraud Triple H https://t.co/RHA8W4D1DY

EmeraldGlow @EmeraldGlow2 @TranquiloClubYT Vince is back to booking again @TranquiloClubYT Vince is back to booking again 😞😓

狡噛 慎也 @Kogami300 @TranquiloClubYT I been telling you HHH is a scrub . This that hot garbage. Lol @TranquiloClubYT I been telling you HHH is a scrub . This that hot garbage. Lol 😂

. @UtdMaxArsa @TranquiloClubYT This is somehow worse than Brock vs Bray. @TranquiloClubYT This is somehow worse than Brock vs Bray.

MagaPagaDaga @paga_daga @TranquiloClubYT Super card of honour will wash mania @TranquiloClubYT Super card of honour will wash mania

bob marley @BobMarmly @TranquiloClubYT brock v omas WrestleMania???? WTF HHH tony khan BOOKER OF THE YEAR 2023 @TranquiloClubYT brock v omas WrestleMania???? WTF HHH tony khan BOOKER OF THE YEAR 2023 https://t.co/zVSTNIzUAK

WWE veteran pointed out a major flaw in Brock Lesnar's segment on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar was invited to the VIP Lounge by MVP. The former UFC Champion showed up and accepted the match against Omos at the Show of Shows. MVP accidentally spat on Lesnar when the latter offered the former a drink that tasted terrible. This led to the former WWE Champion brutalizing MVP, spiking him with an F5.

Former writer Vince Russo believes the Hurt Business or Omos should have come out to save the former United States Champion from Brock Lesnar's assault:

"Corny, campy, and stupid. Those are the three words I have." Russo continued, "You just talked about illogical. What have we been watching for the last four weeks? We've been watching the last four weeks, these secret meetings with Hurt Business in the back. We know MVP is managing Omos. We know he's trying to get back in the good graces of Lashley. And with all that being said, nobody comes to his aid." [17:33 - 18:20]

A few weeks earlier, there were rumors that Gunther could face Brock Lesnar at the Grandest Stage of them All. It was a match fans were definitely looking forward to as it is a genuine dream match, so Omos being Lesnar's opponent is understandably disappointing.

It remains to be seen how Triple H books this story going forward.

