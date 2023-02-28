"Just talked about illogical" - Wrestling veteran points out major flaw in Brock Lesnar - MVP segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about a glaring hole in Brock Lesnar's segment this week on RAW.

The Beast was on RAW and called out MVP to hype the match between him and Omos. The Hurt Business manager stated that Brock could never F5 his client and built up the encounter. Lesnar accepted the challenge, but things went south when Brock offered MVP some drinks to celebrate, and the 49-year-old took a swig and spat it out on Brock's face. This infuriated Lesnar and he closed the segment with a vicious F5 on MVP.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that over the last few weeks, MVP was in backstage meetings with the likes of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a bid to get the Hurt Business back together. Russo felt that the two men or Omos should have come out when Brock Lesnar was manhandling MVP.

"Corny, campy, and stupid. Those are the three words I have." Russo continued, "You just talked about illogical. What have we been watching for the last four weeks? We've been watching the last four weeks, these secret meetings with Hurt Business in the back. We know MVP is managing Omos. We know he's trying to get back in the good graces of Lashley. And with all that being said, nobody comes to his aid." [17:33 - 18:20]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Brock Lesnar will face Omos at WrestleMania 39

This week's segment featuring Brock Lesnar and MVP removed any doubts surrounding the Beast's opponent for the Show of Shows.

Lesnar has been in several WrestleMania main events and will be looking to dominate this year's show as well. Omos is also no stranger to the big stage, having previously won the RAW Tag Team Championships at Mania with AJ Styles. However, the showdown with Brock could possibly be the single biggest match of his career to date.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Brock Lesnar v Omos at Yes, this is a very real graphic & it’s happening.Brock Lesnar v Omos at #WrestleMania 39 is officially set. Yes, this is a very real graphic & it’s happening.Brock Lesnar v Omos at #WrestleMania 39 is officially set. https://t.co/GiNWFM5IN7

It will be interesting to see how this battle of behemoths goes down at the SoFi stadium in a little over a month.

What are your thoughts on Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes