Brock Lesnar accepts challenge; destroys WWE Superstar who spat drink on his face

On the latest episode of RAW, former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar accepted MVP's challenge to face Omos at WrestleMania 39.

Tonight, Lesnar entered the ring and made himself comfortable. The Beast Incarnate said he had no beef with MVP and added that he was all about business.

After the crowd chanted "Suplex City," MVP became hesitant about getting in the ring. Brock Lesnar promised, "No suplexes tonight," and fans booed.

After a conversation, the former WWE Champion finally accepted Omos' challenge on behalf of MVP. The Giant's manager wanted to celebrate with a drink of champagne, but Brock mentioned he wanted to celebrate it with his own drink.

He took out a flask and swigged a drink called White Lightning. Lesnar gave the flask to MVP, who hesitated.

After the 49-year-old WWE Superstar took a swig, he ended up spitting it all over Lesnar.

While The Beast wasn't happy, MVP tried to wipe the spilled drink off Lesnar's face. Finally, Brock Lesnar put the flask away and hit the veteran with an F5 rather than welcoming him into Suplex City.

What do you think of Lesnar vs. Omos at the upcoming WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

