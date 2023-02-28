Create

What exactly is the "White Lightning" drink that Brock Lesnar had on RAW?

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 28, 2023 07:50 IST
The Beast Incarnate had an interesting segment on RAW
The Beast Incarnate had an interesting segment on RAW

Brock Lesnar came out this week to appear on the VIP Lounge hosted by MVP. The WWE veteran challenged Brock Lesnar a week ago on Omos' behalf for WrestleMania.

Lesnar was all jolly in the segment. After accepting the challenge to face Omos at WrestleMania, he even offered a toast. Instead of the champagne in the bucket, he took out a mini flask with what seemed like whisky.

He described the drink as "white lightning," as it's known where he is from. So, what exactly is White Lightning?

White Lightning #WWERaw https://t.co/e8vHDzSayE

White Lightning is a type of moonshine, according to Aries-wineny.com:

"Using a 200-year-old recipe, American Born Original White Lightning Moonshine uses just corn, sugar and water to create an exceptionally smooth, beautifully clean liquor. Perfect to drink neat, it is also remarkably mixable with lemonade for Margaritas or devise your own incredible cocktails."

As for what "Moonshine" is - it's simply homemade, unaged whiskey.

@The305MVP just spat white lightning in @BrockLesnar's face; that definitely doesn't sound PG to me😂😂#WWERaw https://t.co/lEHLLPyamq

The old-school, raw taste of it is perhaps why MVP spat it all out on Brock Lesnar's face, as it isn't precisely the classy drink that he is used to having. It also plays into Lesnar's country boy character, as he is from rural South Dakota.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...