What exactly is the "White Lightning" drink that Brock Lesnar had on RAW?

Brock Lesnar came out this week to appear on the VIP Lounge hosted by MVP. The WWE veteran challenged Brock Lesnar a week ago on Omos' behalf for WrestleMania.

Lesnar was all jolly in the segment. After accepting the challenge to face Omos at WrestleMania, he even offered a toast. Instead of the champagne in the bucket, he took out a mini flask with what seemed like whisky.

He described the drink as "white lightning," as it's known where he is from. So, what exactly is White Lightning?

White Lightning is a type of moonshine, according to Aries-wineny.com:

"Using a 200-year-old recipe, American Born Original White Lightning Moonshine uses just corn, sugar and water to create an exceptionally smooth, beautifully clean liquor. Perfect to drink neat, it is also remarkably mixable with lemonade for Margaritas or devise your own incredible cocktails."

As for what "Moonshine" is - it's simply homemade, unaged whiskey.

The old-school, raw taste of it is perhaps why MVP spat it all out on Brock Lesnar's face, as it isn't precisely the classy drink that he is used to having. It also plays into Lesnar's country boy character, as he is from rural South Dakota.

