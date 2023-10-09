Backstage reaction to Jade Cargill's debut at WWE Fastlane - Reports

Former All Elite Wrestling star Jade Cargill made her WWE debut last night at Fastlane.

The former TBS Champion arrived at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis during the Kickoff Show for Fastlane and was greeted by Triple H. Cargill and Triple H had a brief conversation before making their way backstage.

Cargill spent the past few years in AEW and was undefeated as TBS Champion until her loss to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing in May. The 31-year-old lost to Statlander once again in her final match with the promotion on an episode of AEW Rampage.

According to Steve Carrier of Ringside News, WWE was buzzing about how professional Jade Cargill was backstage during her first night with the company. Carrier added that people were impressed with Cargill up close, and how quickly she fit in backstage in the locker room.

Cody Rhodes comments on Jade Cargill's debut at WWE Fastlane

Cody Rhodes was an integral part of launching All Elite Wrestling, but opted to return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last year.

The American Nightmare was unable to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but his run with the company has still been wildly successful so far. Cody Rhodes teamed up with Jey Uso last night at Fastlane to defeat The Judgment Day and become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Speaking at the press conference following Fastlane, Rhodes said he was very excited for Jade Cargill but noted that now the work begins for her.

"I was very excited for her to make this jump and very proud. Jade came from the Nightmare Factory but I didn't train her. I'm gonna tell people in the future when I write my book maybe I did but no, QT Marshall, Carolyn Cuellari, they set her up. They trained her, they've helped her get to the spot where she took this big leap. So I'm just very proud, now the work begins," Rhodes said. [24:57 - 25:28]

Jade Cargill established herself as a star in AEW, but now has the opportunity to get to the next level after joining WWE. It will be fascinating to see who her first opponent will be in the weeks ahead.

