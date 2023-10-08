"I was very excited for her to make this jump" - Cody Rhodes on how he truly feels about Jade Cargill joining WWE

Cody Rhodes has finally commented on Jade Cargill making the jump to WWE. Both superstars have a history that dates back to their time in AEW.

The American Nightmare was an executive vice president, while the former AEW TBS Champion began her wrestling career in the promotion. He was involved in her first-ever match, as they competed against each other in a mixed-tag team match. The current RAW star left the Tony Khan-led promotion last year to return to WWE, while Cargill recently signed with the company.

During the Fastlane post-show Press Conference, Cody Rhodes commented on Jade Cargill joining WWE by stating that he is proud and excited for her.

"I was very excited for her to make this jump and very proud. Jade came from the Nightmare Factory but I didn't train her. I'm gonna tell people in the future when I write my book maybe I did but no, QT Marshall, Carolyn Cuellari, they set her up. They trained her, they've helped her get to the spot where she took this big leap. So I'm just very proud, now the work begins," Rhodes said. [24:57 - 25:28]

He went on:

"There's a mindset here at WWE that didn't exist - maybe it did, and I didn't notice it, but didn't exist when I was here the first time that it is the most team-minded group I've ever seen as far as a show comes together... and this is individual business, it's tricky, it's political, it's showbusiness, right, you know, and that team mind did set, like what we have has proved so fruitful, so now, I just hope that she can rise to the challenge and the occasion, I think for sure she'll be able to." [25:28 - 26:06]

Cody Rhodes on serving as a bridge for AEW wrestlers to potentially transition to WWE

There have been three AEW contracted talents that have made the move to WWE so far, with Brian Pillman Jr. being the third one. He is now a part of NXT and is yet to make his debut.

Cody Rhodes revealed at the Press Conference that he does not want it to be his job to get AEW stars in WWE.

"The backend, the other part of your question, I don't know, it's not going to be my job to be the liaison to, you know, my former peers or whomever, you know, one locker room. I would hope everyone does what's right for them, right? It's what's right for you," Rhodes said. [26:07 - 26:31]

Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships along with Jey Uso at Fastlane. It would be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the newly crowned champions.

