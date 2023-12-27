Hall of Famer makes interesting comments regarding Jade Cargill's WWE future: "She's an unproven commodity"

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently addressed Jade Cargill's WWE future, claiming she could become the next Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The 31-year-old spent nearly three years as an active competitor in AEW, during which she held the TBS Championship for over 500 days. However, she left the Tony Khan-led promotion earlier this year following the expiration of her contract. Days later, WWE announced the signing of Cargill.

Although Cargill has appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT since her signing, she has yet to make her in-ring debut.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff praised Cargill's potential, claiming she "could be the next Rock if she wanted to be."

"Jade just because she has so much potential. She's an unproven commodity at this point. We don't know what she's gonna deliver. But if you had to bet, I would bet heavily on her. She just reeks of charisma. She has charisma oozing out of pores you can only see with a microscope. She's so charismatic and obviously beautiful and a physical specimen on top of it. So providing she can work reasonably well and she can master a narrative, she could be the next Rock if she wanted to be. And she's in the right environment," he said.

The former RAW general manager added:

"You know, not overnight, but if she can learn and rise to the level of her potential and learn much like The Rock did. You know, Rock learned how to become a great actor within the confines of WWE. Certainly, he had to learn more and get different experiences and so forth, but his foundation was built in WWE. Jade Cargill's can be too over time, not overnight but over time, so that she can make that transition when that transition makes sense for her. And I think that's the potential that Jade represents. But she's an unproven commodity at this point." [3:16:05 - 3:17:22]

Eric Bischoff also speculated about WWE intentionally cooling off a 39-year-old top star following his loss to Roman Reigns.

Bianca Belair addressed a potential WWE match against Jade Cargill

Following her signing with the Stamford-based company, Jade Cargill expressed her desire to share the ring with several top female superstars, including Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Bianca Belair.

In a recent interview with ROAR Around The Ring, The EST addressed a potential match against the former AEW TBS Champion:

"I know that in the future, we're going to have a banger match whenever that comes, but the possibilities are endless. Whenever you can add someone to this division that can bring eyes to the product and make noise, we are always all for that, and I think she's going to be able to do that 100 percent," Belair said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Jade Cargill could face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40 after Charlotte Flair is ruled out due to injury, according to Bill Apter. Will the high-profile bout materialize soon? Only time will tell.

