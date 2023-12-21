Bianca Belair predicts major blockbuster in the future with top WWE name

Bianca Belair picked up victories in all the "Big Four" WWE premium live events this year. When there is a major show, The EST of WWE will be featured in one of the top spots.

In recent times, an encounter between Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill has been cited as a dream match. The longest-reigning women's champion of the modern era agrees with this sentiment.

On ROAR Around The Ring, The EST praised Jade Cargill for turning heads simply by making appearances and asserted that the latter is certainly going to make an impact when she steps inside the squared circle:

"I just think it's exciting, she's coming in, and she's created so much noise without even having a match yet. So, that alone speaks volumes of what she can do for this division, so I am just excited for that. I am excited for whenever she steps out," she said. "I am just excited for when that's going to happen and who that's going to be with."

She then touched on the potential of a first-time-ever singles clash between the two. Belair is convinced that both her and Jade Cargill will produce a "banger" of a match:

"I know that in the future, we're going to have a banger match whenever that comes, but the possibilities are endless," Belair said. "Whenever you can add someone to this division that can bring eyes to the product and make noise, we are always all for that, and I think she's going to be able to do that 100 percent." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Jade Cargill, meanwhile, has been dealing with the tragic loss of her mother to cancer. The former AEW TBS Champion's in-ring debut date is not locked in as of this writing, albeit plenty of fans are excited about it. Cargill herself has commented on her future.

Bianca Belair believes these WWE Superstars could benefit from Charlotte Flair's injury

Charlotte Flair's injury is a big blow to WWE, especially considering WrestleMania season is near. However, The EST believes this is a good time for another female to step up.

When asked who could do it, Belair name-dropped Mia Yim, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark as potential candidates. She also praised the entire roster:

"Anyone and everyone. Our roster is so deep, especially right now. I love how talented and deep our roster is. Especially on the SmackDown side, I feel like we have Michin, I feel like she’s stepping her game up. She’s coming back with a vengeance after Damage CTRL just took her out. On the Raw side, you have Raquel. I feel like she’s been showing up and showing out lately. Zoey [Stark]. It’s just so many women that can fill that spot," she said.

Many among the WWE Universe feel 2024 should be the year of another top star who deserves a WrestleMania main event match. Click here to find out who.