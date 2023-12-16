31-year-old star to face Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 40 after Charlotte Flair is ruled out due to injury, according to Bill Apter

The fans have been anticipating a match between Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair ever since WWE drafted the two superstars to the same brand. While it looked like the duo could have clashed at WrestleMania 40 next year, Charlotte's injury has put a damper on the plans. The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that will now get Jade Cargill vs. The EST at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Jade Cargill signed with WWE earlier this year with a lot of hype behind her. However, the former AEW TBS Champion is yet to make her in-ring debut. She has been featured sporadically on TV programming in the meantime and even had face-offs with top names such as Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

With the Queen set to be out of action for nearly nine months due to an injury she suffered last week on SmackDown, the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast that Jade should be the one to take Charlotte's spot in the potential match against Bianca Belair.

"It's gotta be Jade [Cargill] at that point," Bill Apter said. [41:21 - 41:23]

Jade Cargill recently lost her mother and is unlikely to make her in-ring debut before Royal Rumble next year. The recent WWE signee has also asked the fans to be patient regarding her first match.

The fans have been eagerly waiting to see her stand across the ring from Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. However, they may have to wait a while for the latter showdown.

