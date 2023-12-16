WWE officially confirms serious Charlotte Flair injury; will miss most of next year

Charlotte Flair is injured and will not be back for a long time.

Last week, during her match against Asuka, she took a nasty fall on her head while having her leg hung up in the ropes. She was hurt, and although she finished the match, The Queen had to be helped to the back by the referees after the match ended. While going to the back, she shouted about her knee, indicating a more severe problem than fans initially thought.

Tonight, during WWE SmackDown, the company officially confirmed her injury while also talking about how long she would be gone from the ring.

The commentary team said she would be out for nine months thanks to a knee injury she suffered last week on SmackDown. This would mean it might be September before fans see the star return to the ring again. This indicates that it might be after SummerSlam before she can wrestle again.

The exact nature of Charlotte Flair's injury is not confirmed, other than it being a knee injury. Usually, ACL injuries have a recovery period of 6-9 months, but

We at Sportskeeda wish Charlotte Flair a swift recovery.

