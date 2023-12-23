29-year-old star sends message ahead of WWE SmackDown appearance

A top young WWE star has a message for everyone as he is set for action tonight on SmackDown.

Carmelo Hayes made his SmackDown debut last week in the United States Championship No. 1 Contendership Tournament. Hayes defeated Grayson Waller to advance to the next round to face Kevin Owens, who beat Austin Theory in the first round.

On the other bracket, Bobby Lashley got the win over the returning Karrion Kross. Santos Escobar was too much for Dragon Lee, who was out for revenge after what Escobar did to Rey Mysterio.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, The Thriller from New England sent a message to his followers on X. He is still in disbelief that he's in the semifinals of the tournament and will take on Kevin Owens. He also hinted about performing more for the blue brand soon.

"Ngl seeing myself on the blue brand kinda fits… #USTitle Tournament Tonight!! Tap In," Hayes wrote.

Carmelo Hayes is one of the best young talents in WWE today. At just 29 years old, Hayes has already won the NXT Championship, NXT North American Championship and NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Carmelo Hayes looking forward to facing Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown

In the most recent episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Carmelo Hayes gave his thoughts on facing Kevin Owens in the semifinals of the United States Championship No. 1 Contendership Tournament. Hayes is not afraid to get physical with Owens and warned that he won't be a "little bro" like Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

"There's so many guys around here that probably walk on eggshells around Kevin Owens, but I'm not going to be one of them," Hayes said. "I am Carmelo Hayes. I am a former NXT Champion, just like Kevin Owens. On top of that, I am him, and one thing I won't do is bow down or back down from anybody. So look at Austin, look at Grayson, look at how they’re treated by him. That’s being little bro'd." [H/T 411 Mania]

On top of his appearances on SmackDown, Hayes appears to be headed for trouble in NXT with his partner Trick Williams. He's more than primed for a main roster call-up, so a feud with Williams makes sense before he eventually moves of out development.

Where would you like to see Carmelo Hayes perform once gets called up to the WWE main roster? Share your answers in the comments section below.