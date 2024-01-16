CM Punk sends bold five-word message to Gunther

CM Punk has sent a bold message to Intercontinental Champion Gunther in his new Instagram story.

Gunther has been one of the most dominant stars in all of WWE over the past two years. He is the current Intercontinental Champion as well and has been holding the belt since 2022. On tonight's episode of RAW, Gunther declared himself for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

CM Punk has now shared a clip of Gunther's promo on his Instagram story. He also shared a picture of The Ring General and told him that he would see him at the Royal Rumble.

CM Punk's story about The Ring General

Punk has already declared himself for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. The former WWE Champion has never won the annual free-for-all. He also has never headlined a WrestleMania and wants to finally achieve the feat at 'Mania 40 this year.

As for Gunther, he came incredibly close to winning last year's Royal Rumble match. He had a strong showing in the bout but was the last one eliminated from the match. He is determined to win this year's Royal Rumble match and book a slot in the WrestleMania 40 main event.

Drop your reactions to Punk's message to Gunther!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here