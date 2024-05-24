Recent WWE signing expected to have major push - Reports

The new era of WWE has already seen several surprise signings and shake-ups. The company recently welcomed a top star and went right to work on booking creative plans for the fan-favorite. New details have just leaked from backstage on potential plans for a push.

International star Giulia made her debut appearance for World Wrestling Entertainment during the WrestleMania 40 weekend, and it's believed that she signed following months of rumors. She made bold statements about the company and promised an announcement in the near future.

Backstage sources in Marigold and NXT confirmed to Fightful Select that The Dangerous Queen will not be exclusive to NXT and WWE for quite a while, if at all, as working with Marigold was a sticking point in her recent contract negotiations. It was not confirmed that the 30-year-old has put ink to paper.

WWE officials are looking to present the five-time Stardom champion as the female face of NXT as soon as she arrives. A source said they expect Giulia to surpass what Asuka achieved during her run on the brand. The Empress holds the record for the longest single NXT Women's Championship reign. She held the title for 522 days, from April 1, 2016, after a win over Bayley, until relinquishing it due to injury on September 6, 2017.

Giulia is expected within NXT to make her first official appearance before she and her family make a permanent move to the United States. She is expected to announce an injury update soon.

Giulia injury news and WWE internal reactions

WWE prospect Giulia is still in Japan helping longtime promoter Rossy Ogawa launch Dream Star Fighting Marigold. She is rumored to join NXT sometime after Ogawa's promotion gets off the ground, but while there, she is a featured star of the company.

The Gladiator suffered an injury on her right hand in the main event of Marigold's inaugural show on May 20 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. She and Utami Hayashishita were defeated by former NXT star Sareee and Bozilla in a 28-minute match.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE officials are comfortable with Giulia recovering while in Japan and are not expected to interfere with her still wanting to appear at shows she was originally scheduled to wrestle on.

NXT and Marigold sources noted how the former NJPW Strong Women's Champion was heavily favoring her wrist while backstage after the match, and there was concern that the bone fracture was worse than it turned out to be. However, Giulia's return to the ring is still up in the air as everything depends on how the fracture heals.

