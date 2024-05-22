Future WWE star suffers injury; debut might get moved to later this year

A future WWE Superstar reportedly suffered an injury recently, which could delay the much-anticipated debut later this year. Giulia is expected to join WWE once her commitment to Rossy Ogawa's Marigold promotion is finished.

According to Marigold's official X (formerly Twitter) account, Giulia suffered a right wrist injury during her tag team match with Utami Hayashishita against Bozilla and Sareee. She's not expected to wrestle on Thursday or at future shows until further notice.

"Giulia's right wrist was injured in yesterday's inaugural match. Today, her doctor examined her and diagnosed her with a fracture. Unfortunately she will miss the Hana Kimura show on the 23rd, and upcoming shows for the time being. We apologize and thank you for understanding," the promotion announced.

Corey Brennan of Fightful Select reported that WWE is hopeful Giulia's injury won't keep her out long-term. The company wants her to debut on July 7 at NXT Heatwave and face Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship.

However, WWE could move her debut to a later date if the injury keeps her out for a long period or if she decides to commit to more dates at Marigold to make up for her missed time.

Nevertheless, Giulia is expected to become a WWE Superstar soon, and the company has no plans to make significant changes to her character and presentation. She's looking to follow in the footsteps of Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane on the main roster.

Giulia was shown on WWE TV during WrestleMania weekend

Fans were pumped when Giulia was shown with William Regal at NXT Stand & Deliver. She also posed with Triple H backstage and shared several images on her social media account about her experience at WrestleMania XL weekend in Philadelphia.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports last month, Giulia discussed her WrestleMania appearance and the reception she got from the Philly crowd.

"The monitor was right above me and I couldn't see it, so I didn't think I was in the picture. There was a huge cheer, so I thought maybe someone big had arrived. Then an acquaintance of mine called me and said, 'You got a huge cheer!' I saw the video and realized that the cheers were for me. It was a waste of time. I want to do it all over again," Giulia said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

Giulia started wrestling in 2017 and kicked off her career at the Ice Ribbon promotion. She then signed with World Wonder Ring Stardom in 2019 and also worked for New Japan Pro Wrestling from 2020 to 2024.