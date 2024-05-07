Rumored new WWE signee makes surprising claim about the company

WWE WrestleMania 40 was the biggest event in the history of the company. Several interesting stories have been revealed coming out of 'Mania Week in Philadelphia, including new comments from a viral star that some fans are calling controversial.

After months of rumors, international star Giulia made her debut appearances for WWE during WrestleMania weekend, and it's believed she has signed. The 30-year-old was seen taking photos with fans at the WWE World ahead of Show of Shows, which really fueled the rumor mill. The former STARDOM star was then shown in the crowd at NXT Stand & Deliver the following day, sitting with longtime promoter Rossy Ogawa, and William Regal, who is the VP of Global Talent Development.

Days later, the one-time NJPW Strong Women's Champion said she could not confirm any reports, but promised an announcement in the near future. The Gladiator Of Glorias spoke with ENCOUNT this week, stating that she was overwhelmed as she watched WrestleMania XL live from a VIP suite at Lincoln Financial Field.

"I was overwhelmed [at WrestleMania]. It was on a completely different scale, it was epic. I was moved, I was overwhelmed, and it was the same backstage, and the 80,000 people in the audience roared and roared. That was it. I'm really glad I went there," Giulia said via Google Translate.

The English-born star then made bold comments about how she can never be satisfied with a smaller crowd in Japan after experiencing the WWE Universe at its best.

"Of course, it's great to fight in a big match in Japan, in front of 3,000 people, and then the number increases by hundreds at the next [event], but when I saw [the WrestleMania XL crowd]... I couldn't be satisfied with [a 3K-person crowd]. I really realized that there is no limit to what I can aim for, and I want to continue with that feeling," Giulia said via Google Translate.

Beautiful Madness returned to Japan shortly after WrestleMania week and was confirmed to be involved in Ogawa's new promotion, Dream Star Fighting Marigold. It was believed that she would join WWE after helping Ogawa launch, and a major working relationship between the two promotions was also rumored.

Triple H shares WWE WrestleMania weekend photo with Giulia

One of the more viral pictures from WWE WrestleMania XL weekend did not come from The Grandest Stage of Them All. The photo in question was taken backstage at NXT Stand & Deliver.

International star Giulia posted a photo with Triple H, taken backstage at Wells Fargo Center ahead of Stand & Deliver 2024. She uploaded the post with no caption, but then the Chief Content Officer shared the image and welcomed the former Stardom champion.

"Welcome to #WrestleMania XL Weekend, @giulia0221g. #StandAndDeliver," Triple H wrote.

Giulia finished up with Stardom on April 12, teaming with Syuri for a time-limit draw with Hanan and Mayu Iwatani. She returned to the ring for Pro Wrestling NOAH at Saturday's Wrestle Magic, teaming with Mai Sakurai, MIRAI, and Utami Hayashishita for a win over The Great Sakuya, Nagisa Nozaki, Takumi Iroha, and Miyuki Takase.

