Who is Giulia? All you need to know about WWE's recent addition to NXT

Over the years, WWE NXT has been the home of some great talent. And now, its newest member is Giulia. The 30-year-old superstar was recently spotted ringside at NXT Stand & Deliver, where she bore witness to Roxanne Perez capturing the brand's Women's Championship from Lyra Valkyria. But, who is she and what do we know about the newest NXT recruit?

Giulia, whose real name is Eimi Gloria Matsudo, was born in London, England to an Italian father and a Japanese mother. Almost a year after her birth, her family moved back to Japan where she was raised in Chiba Prefecture. Later, she worked as a manager in an Italian restaurant, but the square circle called to her, and in 2017, she applied to train as a professional wrestler.

Joining the Ice Ribbon promotion, Giulia trained under some of Japan's greatest pro wrestlers, Hideki Suzuki, Milano Collection A.T., Miro Shirai, and Tsukasa Fujimoto. After two years of working under Ice Ribbon and the independent circuit, she finally got her big break in World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Spending five years at the very top of Japanese wrestling, Beautiful Insanity has done it all.

Not only did she win almost every championship Stardom had to offer, but she is also the longest-reigning Strong Women's Champion in NJPW history.

Add that to the plethora of other awards she has received over the years, and it's safe to say she is one of the best wrestlers in the world. And now, she is on her way to NXT, where she will only further her career.

WWE is happy with the progress Giulia has made even before joining NXT

Having worked on the independent circuit for the last few months, several promotions had the opportunity to sign Giulia. TNA and AEW were both mentioned. However, there were several concerns surrounding her, especially concerning her stiffness in the ring. Well, it would appear that these were not major concerns for WWE.

According to Fightful Select, she is a talent that WWE has long been interested in. And, her recent progress proves just why this is the case. The Japanese star has reportedly been putting in a lot of effort, preparing herself for her move to the United States by learning some English.

This has reportedly greatly impressed WWE officials, who are happy with the strides she has made.

Expand Tweet

If the hard work she has put in so far is an indication of anything, it's that Giulia has what it takes to become a top WWE Superstar. Fans will certainly be excited to see her wrestle on the former black-and-gold brand, and perhaps one day bring her skills to the main roster.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Are you excited to see Giulia on NXT? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion