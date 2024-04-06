Major wrestling name makes first WWE appearance

WWE appears to be on the hunt for new talents constantly, and it may have secured the services of a prominent name.

For a long time now, a popular performer from the Japanese pro wrestling circuit has been rumored to be heading to the United States to work for World Wrestling Entertainment. The star in question is Giulia.

Working for World Wonder Ring Stardom from 2019 to 2024, Giulia became one of the top stars of the Japanese promotion. Reports of her joining WWE after fulfilling her remaining commitments were seemingly true, as she finally made her first on-screen appearance for the Stamford-based promotion at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Check out a screengrab from the event below:

Giulia at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024

The latest report hinted that Giulia was not heading directly to the main roster. Instead, she will train at the Performance Center and possibly start in NXT. Despite some rumored concerns about her in-ring style and English-speaking skills, the company is impressed with her efforts to learn.

