Top WWE prospect's immediate main roster debut ruled out - Reports

A new report suggests that a prominent star who has been on WWE's radar for quite some time will not debut on the main roster anytime soon.

The top free agent in question is Giulia. She has made a massive name for herself in Japan, competing for NJPW and STARDOM. The 30-year-old was recently spotted at WWE World in Philadelphia ahead of WrestleMania 40, sparking widespread debate about her potential future in the global juggernaut.

According to Fightful Select's Corey Brennan, a few NXT sources have hinted that Giulia will be joining WWE soon. The former Strong Women's Champion will seemingly train at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida after finishing up her current commitments. Hence, the star's debut on RAW or SmackDown brand has apparently been ruled out for the time being.

While the 30-year-old star's English speaking skills are still a work in progress, WWE officials are seemingly impressed with her efforts to learn. There were some whispers about Giulia's wrestling style being too rough, but they seem unfounded to the Stamford-based promotion, per the report.

The Englishwoman is widely expected to attend NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 in Philadelphia. There's even talk of showing past NXT signings in the crowd on TV for a nostalgic touch, but this hasn't been confirmed yet.

Mariah May invites potential WWE prospect Giulia to join AEW

Earlier this year, AEW star Mariah May sent an invitation to the former Strong Women's Champion to join the Tony Khan-led promotion. Since Giulia is reportedly set to join NXT, she might not sign with All Elite Wrestling.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Mariah May recalled her past battles with the 30-year-old star and invited her to defend her NJPW Strong Championship in All Elite Wrestling.

"My good friend Giulia, we've got each other's numbers, and I'm waiting for her. Whenever she wants to come and defend the NJPW STRONG belt or if she wants to run it back with me, she knows where I am."

Fans will have to wait and see if the 5 ft 4 in star makes her official World Wrestling Entertainment debut at NXT Stand & Deliver tonight.

