"I'm waiting for her" - Mariah May invites WWE-bound star to join AEW

AEW star Mariah May recently sent an invitation to a free agent who is set to sign with WWE.

The name in question is one of the top names in Japan and Japanese promotion STARDOM, Giulia. Reportedly, the 29-year-old is set to sign with WWE after her contract with STARDOM expires in March.

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Mariah May recalled her rivalry with Guilia and invited the former to defend the NJPW Strong title in All Elite Wrestling.

"My good friend Giulia, we've got each other's numbers, and I'm waiting for her. Whenever she wants to come and defend the NJPW STRONG belt or if she wants to run it back with me, she knows where I am."

Mariah May could replace Toni Storm in AEW according to Jim Cornette

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared an interesting theory about Mariah May, who is currently involved in a storyline with AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager stated that AEW could be planning to replace Toni Storm with Mariah May because of their recent storyline.

"Who the f*** is Mariah May? Why is she suddenly [sic]? Has anybody heard of this woman before? She showed up six weeks ago, and they've apparently decided to do a two-year character evolution of 'Timeless' Toni Storm in three months. They've already got her nemesis/replacement lining up, and I know people have likened it to 'All About Eve.'''

Cornette continued:

"I don't know if we're going to haul in the Oscars on this one, but, well, they are taking from everything, and again, Toni Storm has a root of a lot of ideas. I hope she is not writing the whole thing, or she's rushing her own self, but now that everybody's throwing in and I guess [a] lot of people are too nice or too scared to say slow down cowboy." [0:00 - 1:00]

It will be interesting to see how the company plans to wrap up the storyline of Toni Storm and Mariah May in the coming months.

