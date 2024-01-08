Jim Cornette thinks AEW may have found its replacement for Toni Storm

Veteran wrestling manager Jim Cornette shed light on the pairing of the AEW world champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm, with a recently signed star and thinks that the company is set to replace her.

The star in question is Mariah May. The former Stardom star recently signed with Tony Khan's promotion and was eventually paired with the current AEW women's world champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm, which is certainly a big deal. May has been appearing alongside the champion since then.

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran Jim Cornette speculates whether AEW is planning to replace Storm with Mariah May considering the current scenario and also raised some serious questions regarding their booking.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience recently, the veteran stated the following:

"Who the f*** is Mariah May? Why is she suddenly... has anybody heard of this woman before? She showed up six weeks ago and they've apparently decided to do a two-year character evolution of 'Timeless' Toni Storm in three months and they've already got her nemesis/replacement lining up and I know people have likened it to 'All About Eve'."

He further added:

"I don't know if we're going to haul in the Oscars on this one but well they are taking from everything, and again Toni Storm has a root of a lot of ideas, I hope she is not writing the whole thing or she's rushing her own self, but now that everybody's throwing in and I guess lot of people are to nice or too scared to say slow down cowboy." [0:00 - 1:00]

Toni Storm retained the AEW women's world title recently

"Timeless" Toni is undoubtedly one of the best characters in wrestling right now, and Storm has been doing some of the best work of her career as well. As a result, she is an undeniable AEW women's world champion and has been overcoming every challenge in her reign until now.

Recently, Storm defeated a returning Riho, who was the first-ever All Elite women's world champion at the Worlds End PPV recently to retain her title.

Meanwhile, Storm continues to be one of the most entertaining champions in the world, and only time will tell what's next for the "Timeless" one.

