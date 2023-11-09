Who is Mariah May? Meet AEW's newest signing

It was just revealed earlier today that All Elite Wrestling had signed a top free agent in Mariah May. But just what can fans expect from her?

May started her career in 2018 and wrestled around the independent circuit for four years. In 2019, she joined a try-out for NXT UK, where she received coaching from William Regal, but never got the opportunity to sign with the promotion. In 2022, she landed in the Japanese promotion STARDOM, where in her one year with them, she was able to capture the Goddess of Stardom Championship with Mina Shirakawa.

Her contract with STARDOM expired earlier this year, which allowed her to explore other options. She had received interest from both WWE, who have been apparently watching out for her since 2019, and AEW. In the end, it seemed that a move to the Jacksonville-based promotion was more possible.

Tonight on Dynamite, Mariah May indeed made her debut, appearing in a brief interview with RJ City as she was introduced as the promotion's latest signing. She then revealed that she wanted to talk to RJ, as he knew how to contact Toni Storm, whom she was a mega-fan of. She revealed that all she had been doing in her career so far was for this chance to meet her.

Toni Storm and Mariah May will reportedly work with each other

Tonight on Dynamite, it was teased that Mariah May, upon her debut, had an interest in Toni Storm, and that a new storyline may be in play.

Last month, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that there were plans for Toni Storm and the British star to possibly team up with one another. This may be the direction that the promotion would be going for, seeing as the former STARDOM star could have the chance to meet Storm anytime soon on-screen.

It will be interesting to see how AEW introduces this new star to the roster, and whether they will be playing her to be siding with the former AEW Women's Champion. She could also be a major factor who could help better manage Toni Storm's predicaments.

