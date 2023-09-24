Popular young prospect set for "imminent" AEW debut - Reports

A young prospect, who is reportedly expected to be a free agent after leaving her current promotion soon, could be making her AEW debut soon.

The star in question is Mariah May, who is currently an active talent in the Japanese wrestling promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom. It was previously reported that May is super popular within the pro wrestling industry just at the age of 25, and major promotions like WWE and AEW were interested in signing her.

Meanwhile, it seems Tony Khan won this race, and she could be going to All Elite Wrestling soon. Scott E. Wrestling, who covers Stardom promotion for different media outlets like Fightful Select, Fight Game Media, and Voices of Wrestling, provided an update regarding May while speaking on The Mike & JD Show:

“Yeah, so she’s hinting at the 30th being her last day. She’s very heavily, like her most recent tweet that I saw was like 'this is a very big day for me, and you’ll all know why soon,' and it’s like ‘ok well, we know but we don’t know…I think we are going to see her in October…in AEW…the more..I’ve heard enough from different spots that, they’re all coming together, that’s it’s imminent that she’s going there, and i just can’t get away from the fact that she’s going to be there…and if that’s the case, this is someone you build around.” [H/T BODYSLAM.NET]

Mariah May potentially hinted at signing with AEW

In a recent tweet on Twitter, Mariah May reacted to her appearance at the next Stardom event taking place on the upcoming 30th of September.

Here is what she wrote:

"This is an important show for me, you’ll understand why soon"

Well, the tweet indicates that her exit from the promotion might be on the way. Furthermore, she could eventually show up on WrestleDream pay-per-view in case she has finalized a deal with the All Elite promotion. However, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for the young and talented superstar.

