Top free agent reportedly "expected in AEW" despite WWE interest, potential plans disclosed

It seems another bidding race has ended, as AEW has outbid WWE and was close to signing another up-and-coming star. The star question is none other than Stardom's Mariah May.

The British star previously attended a try-out for NXT UK in 2019 but did not end up with the promotion. She then traveled around the independent circuit before eventually finding her way to the Japanese promotion Stardom. She has already competed in her final match for the promotion after her elimination from the recent 5 Star Grand Prix Tournament last week.

After May's final match in Stardom, she teased that she had a flight to catch, which led to rumors of her appearing at WrestleDream. In the end, however, she reportedly flew back to the UK.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, she was expected to sign with AEW, and there have been talks of her teaming up with "Timeless" Toni Storm.

"There was a lot of talk she would be going to Seattle but she actually flew back home to the U.K. She is expected in AEW, possibly being part of a group with Toni Storm," Meltzer wrote. [H/T WON]

AEW star Toni Storm brought out a new character on Dynamite

As of the last few weeks, Toni Storm has not exactly been emotionally stable. She has seemingly been through a character change, after she dropped the AEW Women's World Championship and could not get it back.

On Dynamite earlier this week, in the latest edition of "Portrait of a Star," Storm had an epiphany and realized that she was "timeless." On the same night, she debuted with her new moniker against Skye Blue, resulting in a victory.

Toni Storm has been a confused soul recently, but it seems like she has regained her focus after she realized she was "Timeless." Following reports that Mariah May was set to build a faction with this current version of her, it would be interesting to see just what kind of character the former Stardom star brings to the table.

