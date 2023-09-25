WWE and AEW are seemingly set to go head-to-head in a race to sign one of wrestling's top female stars, and many are speculating which promotion she could join in the near future.

The star in question is Mariah May, a 25-year-old English pro wrestler. She has arguably had a breakthrough year while competing for STARDOM in Japan. However, it looks as if her time with the company is coming to an end.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that May is done with STARDOM and is expected to finalize her next move soon. All Elite Wrestling and WWE are reportedly interested in signing her, but the sports entertainment juggernaut might have the edge as she was a model for the company in the past.

“She finished up with STARDOM yesterday [this past Saturday]. She is done. She went back to England, which is where she’s from – does that mean WWE? Does that mean AEW? Does that mean somebody else? I don’t know. I know that there was talk of AEW with her, but I haven’t heard of any confirmation of that from anyone. But she’s improved greatly, she’s got a great look. She was actually a model for WWE merchandise before she became a pro wrestler, and she’s someone whose dream was WWE."

Meltzer added that if All Elite Wrestling offered her a good deal, she could sign with the company despite her alleged inclination toward joining WWE.

“But obviously, if she got a great offer from AEW, or even a good offer, she’d probably go. I would say expect her somewhere. She’s got the potential to be a big star, I think. STARDOM was well aware that someone like her was gonna be there for a finite length of time, but Saturday was her last show.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

It should be noted that this past Saturday might not have been Mariah May's last show for STARDOM. The 25-year-old is still being advertised for the September 30 event, which will coincide with the end of the company's 5Star Grand Prix that May competed in.

Will Mariah May choose AEW over WWE?

With WWE apparently looking to bring some fresh faces into its women's division in the form, some people might think that Mariah May could also be on her way to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Scott E. Wrestling of Fightful recently speculated that he could see Mariah May joining All Elite Wrestling as early as next month.

AEW will host the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1, 2023, where Kris Statlander will defend her TBS Championship against Julia Hart. Hence, fans in Seattle could be treated to May's debut, who could confront the title bout's winner.

