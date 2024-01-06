29-year-old star viewed within WWE as 'priority acquisition'; when to expect debut - Reports

WWE is reportedly interested in bringing in the current NJPW Strong Women's Champion, Giulia, and she is potentially being viewed as a priority acquisition.

The 29-year-old star is currently considered one of the best female wrestlers in the world by many fans. Giulia is signed to the women's professional wrestling promotion, World Wonder Ring Stardom and she also makes appearances for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, many people within WWE expect Giulia to go to NXT and the Performance Center unless she is already prepared for the main roster. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Giulia would likely take some time off after departing from World Wonder Ring Stardom to improve her English. WWE sources told Fightful that they have resources to help with as well, in case she goes there directly. One source joked that "Giulia's English is better than the comprehension we have seen out of many native speakers."

When will Giulia be able to sign with WWE?

Giulia's former rival, Kairi Sane, returned to WWE at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event last year and is currently a member of Damage CTRL. Fightful Select confirmed the rumors that the global wrestling juggernaut had maintained an interest in her, but there were claims that nothing imminent was to be announced or determined.

Fightful was informed that Giulia has very important obligations with the World Wonder Ring Stardom up until March that she wants to prioritize. The site also confirmed the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's report that Giulia informed Stardom she would not be signing an extension to remain with the promotion.

The Gladiator of Glorias lost her Artist of Stardom Championship this week, which she held with Mai Sakurai and Thekla as Donna del Mondo. The group disbanded very recently, as Giulia is set to leave the promotion. She will be a free agent after March 2024, which means she will be able to go anywhere she wants.

